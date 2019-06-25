App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Tata Steel to set up India’s first steel scrap recycling unit

The move will give the company an early lead among peers as scrap generation increases in the Indian economy, which is also the fastest growing steel market in the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tata Steel is setting up India's first scrap recycling plant, which will be based in Rohtak, Haryana.

The move will give the company an early lead among peers as scrap generation increases in the Indian economy, which is also the fastest growing steel market in the world.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Master chats with Prince Thomas to understand why Tata Steel is setting up this unit.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #Business #markets #steel industry #steel scrap #Tata Steel #video

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

