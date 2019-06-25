Editor's Take | Tata Steel to set up India’s first steel scrap recycling unit

The move will give the company an early lead among peers as scrap generation increases in the Indian economy, which is also the fastest growing steel market in the world.
Tata Steel is setting up India's first scrap recycling plant, which will be based in Rohtak, Haryana.
The move will give the company an early lead among peers as scrap generation increases in the Indian economy, which is also the fastest growing steel market in the world.
Moneycontrol's Stanford Master chats with Prince Thomas to understand why Tata Steel is setting up this unit.
