Editor's Take | RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%, keeps CRR unchanged

Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 basis points in its first bi-monthly meet of the financial rate.
It also kept the stance unchanged to ‘Neutral’. This is the second rate cut in 2019.Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycotrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to find out the possible implications of the rate cut.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 04:52 pm