Editor's Take | Policies to ‘monsoon-proof’ India

Monsoon season becomes very important as it is the life blood of Indian economy. This can be understood with the fact that 70 percent of the summer sown kharif crop is depend on it along with 60 percent of agriculture also dependent on it.

With technology giving us more control over predicting monsoons the government has the options to make short term measures and long term policies so that the economy is not that much dependent on the monsoon

Priyanka Sahay talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury on how monsoons are critical and how government can make policies related to it.