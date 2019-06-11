App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Policies to ‘monsoon-proof’ India

With technology giving us more control over predicting monsoons the government has the options to make short term measures and long term policies so that the economy is not that much dependent on the monsoon

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Monsoon season becomes very important as it is the life blood of Indian economy. This can be understood with the fact that 70 percent of the summer sown kharif crop is depend on it along with 60 percent of agriculture also dependent on it.

With technology giving us more control over predicting monsoons the government has the options to make short term measures and long term policies so that the economy is not that much dependent on the monsoon

Priyanka Sahay talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury on how monsoons are critical and how government can make policies related to it.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #agriculture #monsoon #policy #video

