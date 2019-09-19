Editor's Take | Blanket ban on e-cigarettes by government

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury on all about the ban on the e-cigarettes.
On September 18, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a complete ban on e-cigarettes.
With a surge in imports of e-cigarettes and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) releasing a study showing the specific health impact of these products, the government took a stand to stop its spread.
The ban is on sale, purchase, manufacturing, export and even imports of e-cigarettes.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to understand everything about the ban.