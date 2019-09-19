App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Blanket ban on e-cigarettes by government

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury on all about the ban on the e-cigarettes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On September 18, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a complete ban on e-cigarettes.

With a surge in imports of e-cigarettes and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) releasing a study showing the specific health impact of these products, the government took a stand to stop its spread.

The ban is on sale, purchase, manufacturing, export and even imports of e-cigarettes.

Close

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to understand everything about the ban.

Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #e-cigarettes #finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman #ICMR #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.