Editor's Take | As campaigning intensifies, rates of chartered planes double

Demand for chartered jets and helicopters has doubled in the last month, and so have hourly rates. Bigger charter jets are now going for nearly Rs 4 lakh an hour, more than twice their off-season rates.Watch Vaibhavi Khanwalkar in conversation with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas, as they talk about the demand for aircraft during the election season.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 03:27 pm