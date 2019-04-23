Editor's Take | Are Indian macros and markets going to slip on oil spill?

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out how the rise of the oil prices will affect India.
Oil prices have touched nearly $75 per barrel, a 2019 high which may lead to major consequences in India.
The reason for rise in the price was the exemption on Iranian sanctions being taken away by the US.
