Don’t think there has been much development in last 5 years: Urmila Matondkar

'Maharashtrachi mulgi' Urmila Matondkar who is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Mumbai North is confident that she has won the trust of the people to emerge victorious this general election.

In an interview with Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma, the actress-turned-politician said that she toured the constituency extensively and found that not much development has happened over the past five years.

The 45-year-old defended the Congress' NYAY scheme and said that experts have given their opinion on how the party will be able to execute it once it comes to power.