you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress has fielded Urmila Matondkar out of desperation: Gopal Shetty

Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma chats with Gopal Shetty to find out the key factors which will come into play in this constituency during polls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mumbai North will be one of the closely contested constituencies in Maharashtra in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls 2019.

BJP retained the sitting MP Gopal Shetty who had defeated Congress' Sanjay Nirupam in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

This time Congress has chosen Urmila Matondkar as its candidate for the constituency.

Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma chats with Gopal Shetty to find out the key factors which will come into play in this constituency during polls.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 01:49 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

