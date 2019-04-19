Congress has fielded Urmila Matondkar out of desperation: Gopal Shetty

Mumbai North will be one of the closely contested constituencies in Maharashtra in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls 2019.

BJP retained the sitting MP Gopal Shetty who had defeated Congress' Sanjay Nirupam in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

This time Congress has chosen Urmila Matondkar as its candidate for the constituency.

Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma chats with Gopal Shetty to find out the key factors which will come into play in this constituency during polls.