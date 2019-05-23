BJP win not Modi wave, it is a Modi Earthquake, says Bhupendra Chaubey

Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian and Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN News18 analyse the election
It's been a resounding victory and a historic mandate for the NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. At the same time, it has been a crushing defeat for the Congress after the trouncing seen in 2014.Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian and Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN News18 analyse the election.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 07:16 pm