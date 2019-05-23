App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP win not Modi wave, it is a Modi Earthquake, says Bhupendra Chaubey

Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian and Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN News18 analyse the election

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It's been a resounding victory and a historic mandate for the NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. At the same time, it has been a crushing defeat for the Congress after the trouncing seen in 2014.

Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian and Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN News18 analyse the election.

First Published on May 23, 2019 07:16 pm

