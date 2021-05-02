MARKET NEWS

Assembly Election Results 2021: National Vs Regional Parties | Political Bazaar

The results are yet to be finalised but the trends are clear: three states — Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal — have voted the state governments back to power and Tamil Nadu is the exception here. Another trend that is clear is that the national parties, the BJP, and the Congress, are not matching up to the regional parties. What does this show about Indian polity? Is the BJP on the back foot? What is the future of Congress? Moneycontrol Opinion Editor Viju Cherian in discussion with Political Commentator Amitabh Tiwari.

