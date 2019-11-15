3-Point Analysis | Radico Khaitan: Earning fineprint and outlook going forward

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the Q2 earnings and outlook on the company going forward.
Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan has delivered a stable set of earnings in the second quarter of FY20.
While the topline growth was quite solid despite the soft consumption trends, the operating performance was weaker due to rising cost pressures.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 07:30 pm