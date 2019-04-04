3 Point Analysis | Markets at record high: What should you do?

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out the best strategy for investors.
Equity indices are at their lifetime highs and all of you investors must be wondering if it is time to be cautious or join the party.
The important factor to note here is only a handful of stocks have been stealing the show from IT sector, large consumer companies, refinery majors and a handful of corporate banks.Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out the best strategy for investors.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 04:22 pm