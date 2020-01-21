3-Point Analysis | Should you look at Rallis India after Q3 results?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on Rallis India’s earnings fineprint and outlook going forward.
Rallis India managed to come up with decent numbers in Q3 after two consecutive quarters of poor growth. The chemical manufacturer’s performance improved on the back of healthy topline growth, positive farmer sentiment and new product launches.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the company's earnings fineprint and outlook going forward.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 09:13 pm