you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Infra sector to be in focus in Budget 2019

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the measures that the government can take, related to the infrastructure sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Expectations are high for big economic reforms by the government in the upcoming Budget 2019. One of the critical sectors for the economy is Infrastructure.

The sector is going to be in focus and several measures are expected to boost growth in this sector.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the measures that the government can take, related to the infrastructure sector.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 08:02 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #infra sector #infrastructure #video

