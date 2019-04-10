3 Point Analysis | How has FY19 been for MF flows compared to last year?

Himadri Buch does 3 Point Analysis on each of these mutual fund categories.
Despite a challenging FY19, 43-player mutual fund industry saw net inflows of close to Rs 1 lakh crore.
However, compared to FY18, the net inflows reduced from Rs 2.70 lakh crore registered in FY18 to Rs 1 lakh crore in FY19 largely on account of lower inflows in to equity funds and higher outflows from debt categories.
