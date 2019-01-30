3 Point Analysis | Godrej Consumer Q3 Review

Fast Moving Consumer Goods major Godrej Consumer Products has reported a 1.4% YoY dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 423.52 crores in Q3. While Godrej's international business witnessed sharp margin erosion, India business benefitted from pricing effect. However, weak volume growth on a high base remains a concern.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the key concerns of Godrej's Q3 results.