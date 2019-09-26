3 Point Analysis | Excel Industries Q1 review

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and shares an outlook on the company.
Excel Industries performance in Q1 remained weak with a dip in revenue, profits and margins majorly due to poor sales amid delayed monsoons.
Watch the video for more...
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 05:45 pm