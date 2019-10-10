3-Point Analysis | Comparison of mutual fund inflow and outflow

Liquid funds saw an outflow of Rs 1.41 lakh crore as against an inflow of Rs 79,000 crore in August
Liquid funds saw an outflow of Rs 1.41 lakh crore as against an inflow of Rs 79,000 crore in August, data from AMFI shows.Moneycontrol's Himadri Buch does a 3-Point Analysis of September's data of the mutual fund industry.
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 06:17 pm