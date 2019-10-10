App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Comparison of mutual fund inflow and outflow

Liquid funds saw an outflow of Rs 1.41 lakh crore as against an inflow of Rs 79,000 crore in August

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mutual fund industry saw net outflows of Rs 1.51 lakh crore in September.

Liquid funds saw an outflow of Rs 1.41 lakh crore as against an inflow of Rs 79,000 crore in August, data from AMFI shows.

Moneycontrol's Himadri Buch does a 3-Point Analysis of September's data of the mutual fund industry.
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 06:17 pm

tags #Business #markets #Mutual Funds #video

