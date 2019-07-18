App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | China's GDP growth rate slips to 27-year-low

The slowing economy makes it more difficult for China to negotiate with the US amid the ongoing trade war.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Chinese economy grew by 6.2 percent in Q2 of the calendar year 2019, sequentially decelerating from the 6.4 percent growth in the previous quarter.

There is an official expectation for GDP growth in 2019 between 6 percent and 6.5 percent which will, in turn, be lower than 2018.

The slowing economy makes it more difficult for China to negotiate with the US amid the ongoing trade war in which the US is using tariffs as leverage, in an attempt to force Beijing into opening up its economy.

Close
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the reasons behind the slowdown and the way forward.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #China #China GDP #Economy #US-China trade war #video #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.