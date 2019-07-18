3-Point Analysis | China's GDP growth rate slips to 27-year-low

The Chinese economy grew by 6.2 percent in Q2 of the calendar year 2019, sequentially decelerating from the 6.4 percent growth in the previous quarter.

There is an official expectation for GDP growth in 2019 between 6 percent and 6.5 percent which will, in turn, be lower than 2018.

The slowing economy makes it more difficult for China to negotiate with the US amid the ongoing trade war in which the US is using tariffs as leverage, in an attempt to force Beijing into opening up its economy.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the reasons behind the slowdown and the way forward.