3 Point Analysis | China “two sessions”: Deleveraging on halt

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the highlights of the opening session.
China’s policy-making bodies - National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative (CPPCC) - are holding their 10-day annual sessions colloquially called “two sessions”.
In the NPC’s opening session initial address of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang spelt out a few signals for the economy.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 03:26 pm