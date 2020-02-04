3-Point Analysis | Auto sales move in the slow lane in Jan 2020

While the passenger vehicles (PVs) and three-wheelers (3Ws) segments in the auto sector have seen some recovery, the commercial vehicle (CV) segment is still a drag.

Factors like an economic slowdown and liquidity crunch have negatively impacted demand in the segment.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the sales growth in January in the various segments of the auto sector.

Watch the video for more.