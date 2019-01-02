3 Point Analysis | Auto sales move in the slow lane

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the auto sales numbers to see how have the various segments of the auto industry performed in December.
Auto sales remain muted in December amid tepid sentiment. Auto majors report a mixed set of numbers. Challenges relating to tight liquidity and low buying sentiment continue to weigh on sales growth.
Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the auto sales numbers to see how have the various segments of the auto industry performed in December.Watch the video for more
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 04:49 pm