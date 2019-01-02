App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Auto sales move in the slow lane

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the auto sales numbers to see how have the various segments of the auto industry performed in December.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Auto sales remain muted in December amid tepid sentiment. Auto majors report a mixed set of numbers. Challenges relating to tight liquidity and low buying sentiment continue to weigh on sales growth.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the auto sales numbers to see how have the various segments of the auto industry performed in December.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 04:49 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Auto #Business #Companies #India #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.