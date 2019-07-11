App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Announcements in Budget may boost 'Make in India'

However, choked up infrastructure development will pose a major challenge. Slow growth and weak consumption also add to it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced changes in customs duty on imported goods mainly increasing them in an attempt to boost the domestic manufacturers.

Allocations to various rural schemes will help grow consumption in that area along with high customs duty on non-essential products will boost production for local manufacturers and in turn uplift the domestic market.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on whether the changes in customs duty and huge allocation will help achieve the growth of 'Make in India'.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #infrastructure #Make in India #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

