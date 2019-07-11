3-Point Analysis | Announcements in Budget may boost 'Make in India'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced changes in customs duty on imported goods mainly increasing them in an attempt to boost the domestic manufacturers.

Allocations to various rural schemes will help grow consumption in that area along with high customs duty on non-essential products will boost production for local manufacturers and in turn uplift the domestic market.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on whether the changes in customs duty and huge allocation will help achieve the growth of 'Make in India'.