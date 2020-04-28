In Pics | Animal lovers come to the rescue of stray animals during lockdown

The lockdown restrictions aren't a deterrent for these animal lovers as they ensure that the stray animals don't starve. Priyanka Roshan 1/10 Amid worldwide spread of coronavirus pandemic, India announced nationwide lockdown on March 24 to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The worst hit due to the lockdown have been stray animals. Here we take a look at how citizens across the country are trying to ensure they don't go without food. (Image: AP) 2/10 It is imperative that citizens are educated about the need to ensure that stray animals do not endure the brunt of the lockdown just because they are voiceless creatures. (Image: AP) 3/10 As stray animals are dependent on leftover food from restaurants and shops, they are facing a tough time now as they are closed due to lockdown restrictions in place. (Image: AP) 4/10 Even individuals who used to feed them are not venturing out of their homes due to the lockdown, and therefore, the strays are suffering from starvation. (Image: AP) 5/10 A plea have been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to provide food and water to these voiceless creatures during the ongoing lockdown. (Image: AP) 6/10 Considering this, the Delhi government is now allowing people to collect feeder passes to step out to feed stray animals. (Image: PTI) 7/10 BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has appealed to the citizens to feed animals to help them survive during this period of lockdown. (Image: AP) 8/10 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has also come forward to show support towards stray animals. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 NGOs, locals and other organisations are also doing their bit. (Image: AP) 10/10 Animal welfare activists and animal lover are urging everyone to feed stray animals. (Image: AP) First Published on Apr 28, 2020 08:16 pm