COP26 | Greta Thunberg calls UN climate talks a failure

Speaking at a rally outside the conference venue, Greta Thunberg called for tougher rules to clamp down on polluters instead of what she termed distant, non-binding pledges.

November 06, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Greta Thunberg branded the UN climate talks in Glasgow so far a failure, accusing leaders of actively creating loopholes in the rules and greenwashing their countries’ emissions.

Speaking at a rally outside the conference venue, Thunberg called for tougher rules to clamp down on polluters instead of what she termed distant, non-binding pledges.

World leaders are obviously scared of the truth, yet no matter how hard they try, they cannot escape it, she said.

They cannot ignore the scientific consensus, and above all they cannot ignore us – the people, including their own children.
first published: Nov 6, 2021 10:41 am

