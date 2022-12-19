The Democratic Republic of Congo is unable to support the adoption of a proposed global deal to protect nature after two weeks of United Nations-backed negotiations, a representative from the country told a summit on Monday.

Talks are likely to continue Monday morning. The summit is due to conclude on Dec. 19.

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early on Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

The global framework comes a day before the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to end in Montreal. China, which holds the presidency at this conference, released a new draft earlier in the day that gave the sometimes contentious talks much-needed momentum.

The most significant part of the agreement is a commitment to protect 30 per cent of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030. Currently, 17 per cent of terrestrial and 10 per cent of marine areas are protected.

There has never been a conservation goal globally at this scale, Brian O'Donnell, the director of the conservation group Campaign for Nature, told reporters.