Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 11:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Veteran music composer Khayyam passes away at 92

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in classic films such as 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan', passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital here on August 19. He was 92.

The noted composer was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago.

"He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm," a family friend told PTI.

The musician's other notable works include films such as 'Trishul', 'Noorie' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam'.

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 10:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Khayyam

