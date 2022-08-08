English
    No proposal for setting up 8th Pay Commission: Govt

    The government is not considering setting up the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

    PTI
    August 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    The government is not considering setting up the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday. "No such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission for the central government employees," Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question if the government proposes to ensure timely constitution of Pay Commission for central government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1, 2026.

    ln order to compensate central government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, dearness allowances (DA) are paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every six months on the basis of the rate of inflation as per All lndia Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers released by Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, he said.

    The government had set up the 7th Pay Commission in February, 2014. The recommendations of the panel were effective from January 1, 2016.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:53 pm
