Editor's Take | Policy boost to revive power sector

The cabinet is looking to boost the power sector by making policy changes to address the issue of stressed assets and revive the hydro power sector. The government has cleared 3760 MW projects worth Rs 31,560 crore, but the sector is sitting on around 25000 MW of stressed assets involving investments to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar talks to Jintendra Kumar Gupta to find out how the policy action would help boost the power sector.