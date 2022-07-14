English
    Centre extends RoSCTL scheme till March 31, 2024 for export of apparel/garments

    After the introduction of GST in 2017, the RoSL (Rebate of State Levies) scheme was replaced by a new scheme – Rebate of State and Central Taxes Levies (RoSCTL) in March 2019.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    The government has approved the continuation of the Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) with the same rates as notified by the Ministry of Textiles for exports of apparel/garments and made-ups till March 31, 2024, with a view to boost exports and job creation in the textile sector.

    Chairman AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council), Naren Goenka said, “RoSCTL is a forward-looking and growth-oriented scheme which has provided a stable and predictable policy regime, helping boost exports and employment. The scheme helped improve cost efficiency and the export competitiveness in the international market. It has also promoted incubation of start-ups & entrepreneurs in the domain and also led to the large number of MSMEs joining the apparel export business.”

