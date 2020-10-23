Big Story | Payment operators directed to shift to interoperable QR codes by March 2022

The Reserve Bank of India has directed payment operators such as Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Google Pay to shift to interoperable Quick Response (QR) codes by March 2022.

It also barred Payment System Operators (PSOs) from launching any new proprietary QR code for payment transactions.

This removes the hassle of downloading multiple payment apps to enable digital transactions.

Will this simplify the process of digital transactions? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story