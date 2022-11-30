English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Live: Day 12 - INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    India's core sector output growth slows to 20-month low of 0.1% in October

    In September, the core sectors' output growth stood at 7.8 per cent.

    PTI
    November 30, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The growth rate in the production of eight key sectors slowed down to a 20-month low of 0.1 per cent in October on account of contraction in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

    In October last year, these sectors expanded by 8.7 per cent. In September this year, the core sectors' output growth stood at 7.8 per cent.

    Last time it was in February 2021, when the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- recorded a negative growth of 3.3 per cent.

    The growth rate during April-October this fiscal was 8.2 per cent as against 15.6 per cent a year ago.

    In October, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement output recorded negative growth rate.

    However, fertiliser output rose by 5.4 per cent in the month under review.

    The growth rate in the production of coal, steel and electricity slowed down to 3.6 per cent, 4 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

    These numbers have implications on the IIP (index of industrial production) data.

    The IIP data for October is expected to be released by the government in the second week of December.

    The eight core industries contribute 40.27 per cent in the IIP.
    PTI
    Tags: #Core sector data #Core Sector Output #Core sector output in October #industrial growth rate
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 05:26 pm