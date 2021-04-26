eye-on-india IPL 2021 SRH vs DC | Player of the match: Prithvi Shaw Electing to bat first, Delhi put up 159 on the board. Although SRH looked steady in their run chase, middle-order collapse ended the match in a tie. SRH put on 7 runs in the super over which included a run deducted as Warner did not cross the line. That proved costly as DC won the match in the final ball with a single.