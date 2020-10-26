IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson celebrates his half-century by pointing at his biceps

Sanju Samson was seen celebrating his half-century against the Mumbai Indians by pointing at his biceps. Samson has revealed that the action was a reminder of his strength to himself.

"Reminding myself what my name is, I think Samson is the strongest man in the world, I keep remembering that. I am very strong and I can hit more sixes," Samson said.

The 25-year-old said his game plan was simple and that he was only reacting to the ball. The Rajasthan Royals batsman added that he was not trying overly hard to hit big sixes.

The Royals are currently sixth on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, with five wins from their 12 matches so far.