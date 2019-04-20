Apr 20, 2019 12:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 KKR vs RCB Highlights: As it happened
Catch all the highlights from match 35 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
WICKET! Russell run out (Kohli/Moeen) 65 (25)
FIFTY up for Russell! 53 (21)
FIFTY up for Rana! 51 (33)
WICKET! Uthappa c Negi b Stoinis 9 (20)
WICKET! Gill c Kohli b Gill 9 (11)
WICKET! Narine c Parthiv b Saini 18 (16)
WICKET! Lynn c Kohli b Steyn 1 (2)
WICKET! Kohli c Gill b Gurney 100 (58)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (57)
WICKET! Moeen c Prasidh b Kuldeep 66 (28)
FIFTY up for Moeen! 50 (24)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (40)
WICKET! Nath c Uthappa b Russell 13 (15)
WICKET! Parthiv c Rana b Narine 11 (11)
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. What a rollercoaster ride it was. Join us again tomorrow for RR vs MI at 4PM followed by DC vs KXIP at 8PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Virat Kohli (Winning Captain/Man of the Match): Felt really good, after what happened last year. Was important to have a win under our belt. There's no point in panicking in these types of situations, you got to leave it to the bowlers. Few good decisions by Stoinis and then Moeen in the end. They both showed composure and that's what you expect from our teams mates. Our communication was to get 170-175, we didn't think we could get 200-plus. Moeen changed the game completely and that allowed to play my game. Moeen said I am going to go now and I asked him to go for it. He targeted the small boundaries and changed the game in those few overs. It was important to bat along when AB is not here. In the end death overs are going to be difficult with this kind of ground. Credit to Russell for setting up those kind of games. Steyn getting those crucial overs was important for us. I think picking wickets in the Powerplay is crucial as it sets the tone for the rest of the innings.
Marcus Stoinis: It hasn't been great for us, but you enjoy the learnings and hopefully take that momentum. I just kept it simple and been working on bowling straight lines, I enjoy having a crack in the death overs and I really enjoyed it. You can't get too predictable and you just gotta accept that one will go for six or probably two will go for six, but you gotta keep trying.
Dinesh Karthik (Losing Captain): I think the way Moeen batted, he took the game away from us. He played a few good shots and credit to him. I thought they were 20-25 runs too many and that's what happens when a player like Virat plays. It was a brilliant knock from him. The ball was seaming a little, and the new ball had a bit in it and it wasn't easy for stroke-making. If I had to look back, it was 20 runs too many. This is a hard wicket for the spinners and we were aware that we could take on their spinners and that brought the game close. I think RCB did the small things right today. If we play a couple of good games things will start to roll and I believe in my boys. If we do the right things we will be back on track.
Moeen Ali comes into the attack to bowl the final over. Rana moves across to sweep the 1st ball but misses. He then gets an inside edge to backward square leg for a single. Russell isn’t going to take the second. Moeen floats up the 3rd ball and Russell launches it over long-on for a SIX. He has a big swipe at the 4th ball and misses. RUN OUT! A brilliant innings come to an end as Russell clubs the ball to midwicket and falls short at the non-striker’s end. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat. Rana launches the last ball straight down the ground for a SIX. That brings an end to a rollercoaster innings. KKR fall short of 10 runs in the end.
KKR 203/5 after 20 overs.
SIX! Rana ends the match with a maximum as KKR fall short of 10 runs.
Russell swings the 5th ball towards midwicket and sets off for a single but is short at the non-striker's end.
SIX! Russell tonks the 3rd ball straight over the bowler's head for a maximum.
SIX! Russell backs away and launches the last ball straight down the ground for a third consecutive six.
SIX! The 5th ball is right in the slot and this time Russell sends it flying over the bowler's head for a six.
SIX! The 4th ball is short and Russell slaps it for a flat six over midwicket.
Dale Steyn comes back for his final over. He starts well with a dot ball as Rana finds the man at extra cover. Rana then launches the 2nd ball over long-off for a SIX. The 3rd ball is sliced over extra cover for 2 runs. Steyn goes for the slower ball but Rana launches it straight over the bowler for a SIX. Rana shuffles across and swings at the 5th ball but misses. Rana works the last ball beautifully over extra cover for a FOUR. 18 off the over. KKR need 43 from 12 balls to win. Can Russell and Rana pull off another great escape?
KKR 171/4 after 18 overs.
FOUR! The last ball is full outside off and Rana thumps it over extra cover for a boundary.
SIX! The 4th ball is a slower delivery but Rana sends it flying over the bowler for a maximum.
SIX! Steyn pitches the 2nd ball full outside off and Rana powers it over long-off for a maximum.
Mohammed Siraj comes back into the attack. Rana chips the 1st ball towards mid-off and they take a risky single. The next ball is wide outside off. Russell cuts the 2nd ball past point for a FOUR. He then launches the 3rd ball high into the stands over long-on for a massive SIX. The next ball is wide again. Russell has a wild swing at the 4th ball but misses. He then mistimes the shot on the 5th ball for a single. Rana swings hard at the last ball but only gets it to mid-off and they sneak in a quick single. 15 off the over. KKR need 61 off 18 balls to win.
KKR 153/4 after 17 overs.
SIX! The next ball is pitched outside off and Russell reaches out to send it flying high into the stands over long-off.
FOUR! Siraj offers some width and Russell slaps it past point for a boundary.
Saini into his final over. Rana welcomes him by launching the 1st ball over long-on for a FOUR. He swings at the next ball but misses. Rana then pulls the 3rd ball powerfully over long-on for a SIX. That brings up the FIFTY for the KKR man. Saini sends down a full toss which Rana pulls over long-on for back-to-back SIXES. He then slogs the 5th ball to deep midwicket for a single. Saini ends with a short ball which Russell lets go through to the keeper. 17 off the over. KKR need 76 from 24 balls to win.
KKR 138/4 after 16 overs.
SIX! Saini sends down a full toss just below the waist and Rana pulls it over long-on for back-to-back sixes.
SIX! Rana brings up his FIFTY in style as he smokes the 3rd ball over long-on for a maximum.
FOUR! Rana goes deep in his crease and launches the 1st ball over long-on.
Chahal continues. Rana blocks out the 1st ball. He looks to slog at the next ball but only gets an edge into the pads. Rana drives the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Chahal sends the next ball wide. The next ball is sent flying over midwicket for a SIX. Russell then launches the 5th delivery straight over Chahal for back-to-back SIXES. He isn’t done yet sending the last ball flying over long-on for another SIX. 20 off the over.
KKR 121/4 after 15 overs.