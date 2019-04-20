IPL 2019 KKR vs RCB Highlights: As it happened

Virat Kohli (Winning Captain/Man of the Match): Felt really good, after what happened last year. Was important to have a win under our belt. There's no point in panicking in these types of situations, you got to leave it to the bowlers. Few good decisions by Stoinis and then Moeen in the end. They both showed composure and that's what you expect from our teams mates. Our communication was to get 170-175, we didn't think we could get 200-plus. Moeen changed the game completely and that allowed to play my game. Moeen said I am going to go now and I asked him to go for it. He targeted the small boundaries and changed the game in those few overs. It was important to bat along when AB is not here. In the end death overs are going to be difficult with this kind of ground. Credit to Russell for setting up those kind of games. Steyn getting those crucial overs was important for us. I think picking wickets in the Powerplay is crucial as it sets the tone for the rest of the innings.