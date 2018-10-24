IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Hetmyer brings up his fifty as India fail to break partnership

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Kohli brings in his spinners early with Umesh leaking runs. Hemraj gets an outside edge to the 2nd delivery but it sails past Rohit at first slip for a FOUR. BOWLED! Once again the batsman fails to read Kuldeep’s googly and has to return to the dressing room. Fantastic start this is for the young spinner. Marlon Samuels comes to the crease. Kuldeep tosses up the 4th ball to Samuels who finds the gap at cover-point to get off the mark with a FOUR. Samuels steps out and caresses the next ball past cover for back-to-back FOURs. 12 runs and a wicket off the over.

West Indies 72/2 after 10 overs