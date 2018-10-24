Oct 24, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Hetmyer brings up his fifty as India fail to break partnership
Catch all the live updates from India vs West Indies 2nd ODI being played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
FIFTY up for Hetmyer! 54 (41)
Wicket! Samuels b Kuldeep 13 (10)
Wicket! Hemraj b Kuldeep 32 (24)
Wicket! Powell c Pant b Shami 18 (20)
Wicket! Jadeja c Powell b McCoy 13 (14)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (106)
Wicket! Pant lbw Samuels 17 (13)
Wicket! Dhoni b McCoy 20 (25)
FIFTY up! Rayudu 54 (61)
FIFTY up! Kohli 50 (56)
Wicket! Dhawan lbw Nurse 29 (30)
Wicket! Rohit c Hetmyer b Roach 4 (8)
Playing XI
India win the toss and choose to bat.
Team News
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack. Kohli looking to his pacer after the way Hetmyer has been dealing with his spinners. Hope guides the 3rd ball down to third man for a single. Hetmyer works the next ball towards midwicket to rotate strike. Hope ends the over well as he drives the ball to long off for a FOUR. Great timing from the Windies man.
West Indies 162/3 after 25 overs
Chahal starts well with 2 dot balls. The 3rd ball spins past Hope and Dhoni fails to collect it as the batsmen pick up a bye. Hetmyer gets down the pitch and launches the 4th ball over deep square leg for a SIX. That brings up his 2nd ODI fifty. Chahal ends the over with 2 dot balls.
West Indies 156/3 after 24 overs
FIFTY up for Hetmyer! 54 (41)
Hope places the 2nd ball past cover for a single. Hetmyer gets down on one knee and sends the 3rd delivery flying into the stands over deep midwicket for a SIX. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next two deliveries. India need to find a way to break this partnership soon. 9 runs off the over.
West Indies 149/3 after 23 overs
Chahal sends the 2nd ball onto the leg stump and Hetmyer punches it to long on for a single. The 3rd ball is tossed up and Hope goes for the sweep but gets an inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs. Hope then rotates strike with a single on the 5th delivery. Hetmyer works the last ball to deep square leg for 2 runs. This is a good partnership for the Windies.
West Indies 140/3 after 22 overs
Jadeja starts with a short ball and Hetmyer slaps it to long on for 2 runs. The 3rd ball is a half-volley outside off and Hetmyer slogs it over cow corner for a SIX. He then clips the 5th ball behind square leg for a single. 9 runs off the over.
West Indies 134/3 after 21 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. He starts well with two dot deliveries before Hetmyer guides the 3rd ball behind square for a single. Hope defends the next 3 deliveries. Good start by Chahal as he gives away just 1 run.
West Indies 125/3 after 20 overs
Jadeja keeps it really tight in the over as he gives away just one run. Hetmyer comes down the track and punches the 4th delivery to long on for a single. Good over by Jadeja.
West Indies 124/3 after 19 overs
Kuldeep starts with a brilliant delivery which pitches in line of the stumps before spinning sharply past Hetmyer’s outside edge and into Dhoni's gloves. The 2nd ball is a full toss and this time Hetmyer dispatches it over deep midwicket for a SIX. Hetmyer guides the next ball past point for a single. Kuldeep ends the over well with 3 dot balls.
West Indies 123/3 after 18 overs
The batsmen pick up singles off the first three deliveries. Hetmyer clips the 4th ball into the on-side for 2 runs. He then punches the last ball to long on for a single. 6 runs off the over. Good start for the Windies despite the loss of 3 wickets.
West Indies 116/3 after 17 overs
Hetmyer uses his strong bottom hand as he whips the 1st ball past midwicket for 2 runs. Good work from Rayudu helps save the boundary. Hetmyer gets an outside edge to the 3rd ball which once again escapes past Rohit at slips for 3 runs. Hope rotates strike with a drive to long off. Kuldeep ends up sending down a full toss to Hetmyer who launches it over midwicket for a SIX. 12 off the over.
West Indies 110/3 after 16 overs
Jadeja continues as both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Hope is a bit late into the cut as the 4th ball spins back sharply but the ball nips an edge and escapes for a FOUR to third man. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls to end the over.
West Indies 98/3 after 15 overs
Kuldeep tosses up the first delivery and Hope drives it to long on for a run. Hetmyer rocks back and pulls the 3rd delivery to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Kuldeep sends down a really good delivery to end the over with nicks an edge off Hetmyer’s willow but lands just short of Rohit at slip. Just 3 runs from the over.
West Indies 90/3 after 14 overs
Shimron Hetmyer is the new man at the crease. Hope guides the 1st ball to the on-side for a single. Hetmyer cuts the 3rd delivery towards cover and some good fielding restricts them to a single. Hope steps forward and launches the 4th delivery from Jadeja over long on for a SIX. He then drives the next ball to cover for a run. 9 off the over.
West Indies 87/3 after 13 overs
Great start to the over from Kuldeep as he beats Samuels with his first two deliveries. Dhoni whips off the bails on both occasions but there isn’t any appeal from the keeper. Samuels slices the 5th delivery past point for a FOUR. BOWLED! Once again the googly does the trick for Kuldeep. Samuels has no idea how that ball went past him as it clips the top of the stumps. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. Two wickets in two overs for Kuldeep.
West Indies 78/3 after 12 overs
Wicket! Samuels b Kuldeep 13 (10)
Kuldeep sends down the googly and this time it's Samuels who doesn't read it as the ball clips the top of the stumps. What an impact he has made.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls. Hope clips the 3rd delivery to the on-side for a single. Samuels opens the face of the bat and guides the next ball past point to rotate strike. Good start by Jadeja as he gives away just 2 runs.
West Indies 74/2 after 11 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Kohli brings in his spinners early with Umesh leaking runs. Hemraj gets an outside edge to the 2nd delivery but it sails past Rohit at first slip for a FOUR. BOWLED! Once again the batsman fails to read Kuldeep’s googly and has to return to the dressing room. Fantastic start this is for the young spinner. Marlon Samuels comes to the crease. Kuldeep tosses up the 4th ball to Samuels who finds the gap at cover-point to get off the mark with a FOUR. Samuels steps out and caresses the next ball past cover for back-to-back FOURs. 12 runs and a wicket off the over.
West Indies 72/2 after 10 overs
Wicket! Hemraj b Kuldeep 32 (24)
Kudeep sends down the googly and Hemraj fails to pick it as the ball sneaks between bat and pad to hit the stumps.
Hemraj whips the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Shami gets an outside edge off Hope on the 3rd delivery but there’s no one at slips and the ball escapes for a FOUR down to third man. Shami does brilliantly to end the over with 3 dot balls. He has been excellent so far with the new ball unlike Umesh who has leaked runs.
West Indies 60/1 after 9 overs
Umesh Yadav is coming in for some harsh treatment from Hemraj here as the Windies opener guides the first ball behind square on the off-side for a FOUR. The next delivery is a length ball outside off and Hemraj lifts it over Umesh for another FOUR. He then pulls the next ball for a single. The last ball is a bit short and Hope punches it past the man at cover-point for a FOUR. 13 runs off the over as the Windies go past the 50-run mark.
West Indies 55/1 after 8 overs
CAUGHT! Shami cramps Powell for space as he spots him stepping out of his crease early. Powell ends up picking out Rishabh Pant who makes no mistake taking the catch. Shai Hope comes out to bat. India have one slip in place for the new batsman. Hope pulls the 4th ball behind square for 2 runs. The last ball is full outside off and Hope drives it beautifully past Kohli at mid-off for a FOUR. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
West Indies 42/1 after 7 overs
Wicket! Powell c Pant b Shami 18 (20)
Powell steps out looking to attack, Shami spots him early and cramps him for space bowling into his body. Powell has no space for the pull and ends up picking out Pant at deep midwicket.
Hemraj is early into his drive on the first ball and it nicks an inside edge towards midwicket for a single. Powell clips the next ball to mid-on for a run. Umesh sends down a bad 3rd ball as it pitches on the leg stump and Hemraj whips it past long leg for a FOUR. The next ball is a full toss outside off and Hemraj guides it past cover-point for back-to-back FOURs. Umesh responds well with 2 dot balls to end the over.
West Indies 36/0 after 6 overs
Powell gets an outside edge to the 1st delivery but there’s no one at slip and the ball runs down to third man. Powell then steps out and pulls the next ball to deep square leg for 2 runs. He then dabs the 3rd ball towards short third man and a misfield from Kuldeep allows them to pick up a single. Shami sends down two dot deliveries and Hemraj pulls the last ball to long leg for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
West Indies 26/0 after 5 overs
Umesh sends the 2nd ball a bit too short and Hemraj pulls it into the gap at midwicket for a FOUR. Kohli has the man at slip to move to midwicket now. Hemraj gets an outside edge to the next delivery and Dhoni doesn’t manage to collect it cleanly as they pick up a single. Powell looks in good touch as he once again stands and pulls the short ball away for a FOUR. He then works the last ball to deep square leg for a single. 10 runs off the over.
West Indies 22/0 after 4 overs
Shami starts well with 3 dot deliveries. The 4th ball is a shorter one and Hemraj pulls it to long leg for a single. Powell stands tall in the crease and pulls the last ball over mid-on for a one bounce FOUR. 5 runs off the over.
West Indies 12/0 after 3 overs
Umesh Yadav comes into the attack. He starts with a short of a length delivery which Hemraj works behind square for a single. Powell uses the toe end of the bat to cut the next ball to cover point but finds the fielder. Looks like the bat sustained some damage after that shot and Powell has it replaced. Umesh ends the over with five consecutive dot balls. Good start by the pacer as he gives away just 1 run.
West Indies 7/0 after 2 overs