CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 Final Highlights: Chennai lift the IPL trophy for a record equaling third time

Live now
May 28, 2018 12:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets.
HUNDRED up for Watson 100 (51)
WICKET! Raina c Goswami b Brathwaite 32 (24)
FIFTY up for Watson 51 (33)
WICKET! Faf du Plessis c & b Sandeep 10 (11)
WICKET! Brathwaite c Rayudu b Shardul Thakur 21 (11)
WICKET! Deepak Hooda c sub (Shorey) b Ngidi 3 (4)
WICKET! Shakib c Raina b Bravo 23 (15)
WICKET! Williamson st Dhoni b Karn Sharma 47 (36)
WICKET! Dhawan b Jadeja 26 (25)
WICKET! Goswami run out (Karn Sharma/Dhoni) 5 (5)
Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and choose to bowl.
Stat Attack
Pitch Report
Previous Clash
Check out the full match scorecard here.
This brings us to an end to the coverage of IPL 2018. Hope you enjoyed following all the action with us. We have much more sporting action coming your way soon. Hope to see you join us again. Till then it's goodbye!
Chennai Super Kings lift the IPL trophy for a record equaling third time.
MS Dhoni lifts the trophy with all his men in yellow celebrating joyously!
Sunrisers Hyderabad pick up their runners up medals. Team coach Tom Moody leads his team to the dias.
Sunil Narine is declared as the Most Valuable Player of the season, for his stunning performances with both bat and ball.
Kane Williamson is the winner of the ‘Orange Cap’ ending the season with 735 runs from 17 matches.
Andrew Tye is the winner of the ‘Purple Cap’ ending the season with 24 wickets coming from just 14 matches.
Sunil Narine wins the super striker of the season award for his strike rate of 189.89.
Trent Boult wins the perfect catch of the season award for his stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli.
Rishabh Pant picks up the Emerging Player of the year award for his 684 runs coming at a strike rate of 173.60.
Shane Watson is the Man of the Match for his match winning 117* off just 57 balls.
CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets.
Brathwaite to bowl the 19th. He sends in two dots at the start but he can’t hold them back for long as Rayudu drives the next one through the covers for a FOUR. CSK are Champions of IPL 2018!
CSK 181/2 after 18.3 overs.
Kaul back into the attack. Watson muscles the 4th ball sending it past the bowler to long off for a FOUR. He then drives the next ball straight and hard for back-to-back FOURs. 11 runs off the over.
CSK need just 2 runs from 12 balls to win.
CSK 177/2 after 18 overs.
Rashid to bowl his final over. Watson picks up a single on the 3rd delivery to bring up his 100! How often do you get to see this in T20 cricket? What a special knock this has been, he’s still struggling with his running between wickets but nonetheless is fighting on. He isn’t done yet as he sends the 5th ball down to fine leg for a FOUR before launching the last delivery though backward square leg for back-to-back FOURs.
CSK 166/2 after 17 overs.
HUNDRED up for Watson 100 (51)
Bhuvneshwar to bowl his final over. Rayudu charges down the track and lofts the 3rd ball over long off for a SIX. He picks up a single on the 5th ball which brings Watson on strike. Can he bring up his 100? Watson works it down to third man for a single, he’s batting on 98 now.
CSK need just 25 runs off 24 balls to win.
CSK 154/2 after 16 overs.
Rashid to bowl his 3rd. He starts with 4 dot balls and manages to hit Rayudu on the pads with the 5th ball. The Umpire isn’t interested and SRH go for the review. The impact is outside off and the ball was missing the wickets too, SRH lose their review. Good over by Rashid, just 1 run off it.
CSK 146/2 after 15 overs.
Brathwaite continues. CAUGHT! He sends in a faster bouncer and Raina tries to duck but isn’t quick enough as the ball brushes off his gloves and carries into the gloves of Goswami. Umpires says no, but SRH go for the review, Raina who knows it nicked him starts walking once SRH call for the review. Finally a breakthrough but it’s not the wicket SRH need right now and Watson reminds them of just that.
Watson opens up his bat and guides the 5th ball, a bouncer again, past short third man for a FOUR. He then pulls at the last ball sending it flying over deep midwicket for a SIX. He’s just 3 runs short of a century now.
CSK 145/2 after 14 overs.
WICKET! Raina c Goswami b Brathwaite 32 (24)
Sandeep to bowl out. Watson unleashes all his fury on the hapless bowler. He starts by sending the 2nd ball through extra cover for a FOUR. Sandeep sends in a slower ball next and Watson reaches out and sends the ball flying over long on for a SIX. He gets a full toss next and happily dispatches this one over midwicket for back-to-back SIXES. Sandeep tries a length ball next and this one is tonked over long on for a SIX. That’s a hat-trick of SIXES. However, Watson isn’t done yet and he slices the last ball past short third man for a FOUR. What an over, 27 runs come off it. Could that be the match winning over for CSK?
CSK 131/1 after 13 overs.