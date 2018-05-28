CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 Final Highlights: Chennai lift the IPL trophy for a record equaling third time

Brathwaite continues. CAUGHT! He sends in a faster bouncer and Raina tries to duck but isn’t quick enough as the ball brushes off his gloves and carries into the gloves of Goswami. Umpires says no, but SRH go for the review, Raina who knows it nicked him starts walking once SRH call for the review. Finally a breakthrough but it’s not the wicket SRH need right now and Watson reminds them of just that.

Watson opens up his bat and guides the 5th ball, a bouncer again, past short third man for a FOUR. He then pulls at the last ball sending it flying over deep midwicket for a SIX. He’s just 3 runs short of a century now.

CSK 145/2 after 14 overs.