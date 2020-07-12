Russian university successfully completes human trials of world's coronavirus vaccine: Report

Russia's Sechenov University has successfully completed the human trial round of the world's first coronavirus vaccine, according to a report by Sputnik news.

Vadim Tarasov, the director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, told Sputnik that the university has completed the trial of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute, an epidemiology research centre in Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Health had sanctioned the trial on June 16. The first group of 18 volunteers received the vaccine on June 18 while the second group of 20 volunteers received the vaccine on June 23 at the Practical Research Centre for Interventional Cardiovasology, Sechenov University had said earlier this month.

According to the report, Tarasov said the first group of volunteers would be discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.