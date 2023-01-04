English
    Four Omicron BF.7 cases detected in West Bengal

    Genome sequencing of the four people, who have recently returned from the US, confirmed that they were infected with the new variant of the coronavirus

    PTI
    January 04, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
    Representative image

    Four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 were detected in West Bengal, a health official said on Wednesday.

    Genome sequencing of the four people, who have recently returned from the US, confirmed that they were infected with the new variant of the coronavirus, he said.

    The condition of the four patients is stable, he said.

    Of the four people, three are from Nadia district, while one person hails from Bihar but currently resides in Kolkata, the official told PTI.

    Last week, two persons, including a foreign national, tested positive for COVID-19 at Kolkata airport, and their genome sequencing later confirmed they were infected with the BF.7 subvariant of Omicron.
