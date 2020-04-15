Explained | Why is Hydroxychloroquine under global spotlight?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what Hydroxychloroquine or HCQ is and why its demand is on a rise
As coronavirus continues to remain a global threat, the world is finding hope in a drug called Hydroxychloroquine.
With global cases of the reported infections touching 2 million, leaders are rooting for the anti-malaria drug.
In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma details what Hydroxychloroquine or HCQ is and why its demand is on a rise.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Apr 15, 2020 02:30 pm