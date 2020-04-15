App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Why is Hydroxychloroquine under global spotlight?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what Hydroxychloroquine or HCQ is and why its demand is on a rise

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As coronavirus continues to remain a global threat, the world is finding hope in a drug called Hydroxychloroquine.

With global cases of the reported infections touching 2 million, leaders are rooting for the anti-malaria drug.

In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma details what Hydroxychloroquine or HCQ is and why its demand is on a rise.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) #Ipca Laboratories #video

