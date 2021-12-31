MARKET NEWS

Emcure Pharmaceuticals to launch anti-Covid pill in week

The company plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name 'Lizuvira' in the Indian market.

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
Representative image

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (EPL) on Friday said it will launch its generic version of anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir in a week in India. The company plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name 'Lizuvira' in the Indian market, EPL said in a statement.

"As the need for such a drug is imminent in the face of emerging challenges in COVID-19 treatment, EPL will endeavour to deliver Lizuvira (Molnupiravir) in a week's time. A toll-free helpline will be dedicated to help the doctors and patients access the product," it added. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this week approved Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation (EUA) in India.

EPL, earlier this year, entered into a licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). Other homegrown pharma majors such as Strides Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hetero, Torrent, Optimus and Brinton Pharma have already announced plans to roll out their generic versions of the drug shortly.
PTI
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.