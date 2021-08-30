coronavirus CoWIN Chief RS Sharma on recording every jab and how India achieved one-crore milestone Congratulatory messages poured in for India on August 27, after it recorded a fresh milestone in daily vaccinations -- over one crore or 10 million jabs in a day; a number that is a multiple of the population of many countries. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth spoke to National Health Authority and CoWIN chief RS Sharma where he touched upon how the one-crore a day milestone was achieved, how CoWIN records every jab in the country even if people don't register on the portal, and more.