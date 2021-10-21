MARKET NEWS

CoWin chief RS Sharma on India clocking 1 billion vaccinations

India has created history by vaccinating 100 crore (1 billion) people in less than a year. RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority, said India’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery tech platform CoWin has been designed to absorb even higher numbers and can make swift changes in line with the government’s vaccination policy. Sharma, who is chairperson of the empowered committee for CoWin, spoke about the factors that helped India clock this milestone, its significance and the various ways in which CoWin can be re-purposed by the government going forward. Sharma was also the former chief of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the semi-government body tasked with rolling out the national identity project Aadhaar.

