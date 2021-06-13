COVID-19 update | BPCL opens 200-bed hospital at Bina Refinery

Representative image

Bharat Petroleum Corporation-run Bina Refinery has opened a 200-bed Covid-19 care hospital at its premises and laid the foundation stone for an oxygen plant.

The refinery in central Madhya Pradesh has also launched a vaccination camp to inoculate all frontline workers and their families apart from all contract workers for free, the company said.

BPCL declares record Rs 12,581 crore dividend ahead of privatisation

The oxygen bottling & refilling plant adjacent to the refinery will have a capacity to bottle about 25 tonne oxygen and will cater to the oxygen requirement of surrounding district hospitals.

The refinery will incur an overall cost of about Rs 26 crore, of which Rs 25 crore will on the oxygen plant, and an additional Rs 2 crore of monthly running expenses, the company said.