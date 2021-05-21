MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Delhi |18-44 group vaccination may be temporarily halted from May 24

AAP MLA Atishi said that Delhi has already shut 235 of the total 368 inoculation centres for this age group due to a shortage of vaccines.

PTI
May 21, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
The Delhi government will have to temporarily stop the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group from Monday, as it has almost run out of vaccines for this category, AAP MLA Atishi said.

The Delhi government will have to temporarily stop the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group from Monday, as it has almost run out of vaccines for this category, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday.

She said that Delhi has already shut 235 of the total 368 inoculation centres for this age group due to a shortage of vaccines.

"The remaining 133 sites will be shut on Saturday, which means the inoculation drive for this age group will have to be stopped temporarily from Monday," she added.

Only 42,380 doses were left for the 18-44 category as on Friday morning, Atishi said.

She said that for the 45-plus age group as well less than a day''s stock of Covaxin is left with the Delhi government, while the Covishield stock for them can last up to eight days.

As many as 77,438 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Thursday, she added.

Separately, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the total count of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in Delhi crossed the 50 lakh-mark on Friday.
first published: May 21, 2021 08:41 pm

