Authorities in J-K's Budgam order closure of 3 schools after detection of COVID cases

In a letter to the three schools, the nodal officer for COVID-19 mitigation advised the institutions to close the school premises for at least three days in view of detection of COVID-19 cases during random testing.

March 07, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
The official also advised the primary and secondary contacts of persons who tested positive at these schools to self-isolate till authorities conduct COVID-19 test on them. High and higher secondary schools in Kashmir opened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly a year, following eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early days of last year.

The official also advised the primary and secondary contacts of persons who tested positive at these schools to self-isolate till authorities conduct COVID-19 test on them. High and higher secondary schools in Kashmir opened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly a year, following eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early days of last year.

While middle schools will open on Monday for physical classes, primary classes will start operations from March 15.
TAGS: #Covid-19 #COVID-19 cases #COVID-19 test #Jammu and Kashmir
first published: Mar 7, 2021 08:46 pm

