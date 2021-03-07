Authorities in J-K's Budgam order closure of 3 schools after detection of COVID cases

Representative image

Authorities in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday ordered closure of three schools for at least three days, following detection of COVID-19 cases in these institutions. In a letter to the three schools, the nodal officer for COVID-19 mitigation advised the institutions to close the school premises for at least three days in view of detection of COVID-19 cases during random testing.

The official also advised the primary and secondary contacts of persons who tested positive at these schools to self-isolate till authorities conduct COVID-19 test on them. High and higher secondary schools in Kashmir opened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly a year, following eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early days of last year.

While middle schools will open on Monday for physical classes, primary classes will start operations from March 15.