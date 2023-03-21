Invest India appoints Manmeet Nanda as CMD after Deepak Bagla resigns

Invest India on March 21 appointed Manmeet Nanda as its next Managing Director and CEO (CMD) after Deepak Bagla resigned, CNBC TV-18 reported.

The decision was taken during the company's 32nd Board Meeting.

It was also reported that Nanda will also continue serving in her current role as Joint Secretary, DPIIT, in addition to her new role.

Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, had stepped down on March 17, after a Ministry of Commerce audit questioned the work accomplished by the investment promotion body.

The audit in question had been going on for a year and Bagla came in for intense questioning. People aware of the issue said that the Commerce Ministry had reprimanded Bagla, stating that the audit had found no substantial work had happened on the ground.

Bagla’s term ended in November 2022, and he was on an extension, cleared by the board.

[This is a developing story, please check back for more details]