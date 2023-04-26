AU SFB – An all-round strong show

Highlights Stable all-round performance in Q3 FY23 Strong loan growth, outlook encouraging Deposits ahead of credit growth moderating C/D ratio Margin compression likely as cost of funds rise with disbursement yield not catching up Asset quality pristine, credit cost to remain benign next year as well Investing heavily now, operating leverage benefit to kick in Strong growth trajectory, valuation at a discount to IPO valuation of 2017 AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 660, Market Cap: Rs 44,015 crore) ended the year on a great note with...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pricey bets and side-effects for investors
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Ipca's acquisition of Unichem, branch banking makes a comeback, AI not a threat...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers