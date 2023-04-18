English
    Zydus gets USFDA nod for generic medication

    PTI
    April 18, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
    Reprsentative image

    Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US regulator to market a generic female hormone, which helps reduce symptoms of menopause, in the US market.

    The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal System USP in the American market.

    Estradiol transdermal system is indicated for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

    The company said the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

    As per the IQVIA sales data, Estradiol Transdermal System had annual sales of $1.9 million in the US.

