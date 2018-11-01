App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila launches generic erectile dysfunction drug in US

The company has launched the tablets in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg in the US market after receiving the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Adminstration (USFDA), Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has launched generic Vardenafil Hydrochloride tablets used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in the American market.

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

The group has also received the final approval from the USFDA to market generic Ursodiol tablets, 250 mg and 500 mg, which will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi, Zydus Cadila said.

The Ursodiol tablets are indicated for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cirrhosis, a chronic disease in which the bile ducts in liver are slowly destroyed, it added.

The group now has 226 approvals and has so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group were today trading at Rs 361.20 per scrip on BSE, up 0.67 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 02:20 pm

